APPSC 2020 Mains Examinations Revised Dates Are Out Now; Check Details

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examination is conducted by The Andhra Pradesh government. The commission conducts numerous recruitment-related examinations for positions to assist the state government. The revised exam dates for the APPSC exams have been released now.

APPSC 2020 exams revised dates out, check out

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has recently revised the exam dates for the positions of Group-I services and other gazetted posts on administrative grounds. PSR Anjaneyulu, the commission's secretary released a statement recently.

The statement read that the exams for Group-I services that were initially scheduled to take place from February 4, 2020, to February 16, 2020, have been postponed. The new dates for the APPSC exams are April 7, 2020, to April 19, 2020.

The APPSC Group-I examinations will take place in seven sessions. On the other hand, the examinations for gazetted posts were earlier scheduled to take place on April 15, 2020, to April 18, 2020.

These exams have now been rescheduled to May 10, 2020, to May 13, 2020. The candidates who are appearing for any of the given APPSC examinations can now check the revised schedule on the official website of APPSC.

APPSC 2020 Group-I main exam revised timetable:

April 7, 2020: Paper in Telugu (Qualifying Nature)

April 8, 2020: Paper in English (Qualifying Nature)

April 11, 2020: Paper I

April 13, 2020: Paper-II

April 15, 2020: Paper III

April 17, 2020: Paper IV

April 19, 2020: Paper V

The APPSC will be conducting the examinations for numerous positions. The list of positions to be filled include Deputy Collector, Asst. Treasury Officer, and Regional Transport Officers. A total of 167 vacancies are made available by the APPSC for candidates appearing for the APPSC examinations.

Candidates will be selected based on the merit of the written examination. These candidates will be further sent for an oral test. It is best advised that candidates regularly check the main website for regular updates on the APPSC examinations.

