UPPSC Cut Off Marks For Prelims 2019, Examination Date, And Other Details

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the cutoff of UPPSC at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The exam conducting commission releases the UPPSC cut off 2019 separately for all the categories, posts and stages of exam in the form of pdf. The cut off is the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to score in order to get shortlisted for the next process of selection which is mains and interview.

UPPCS cut off 2019 for the prelims stage is determined from a maximum of 200 marks. While for the mains exam, Uttar Pradesh PSC cutoff is decided from a total of 1500 marks. UPPSC is conducted in three stages that are prelims, mains and interview.

UPPSC Prelims Result 2019 has been released in online mode at its official website. Around 3.1 lakhs candidates appeared in the UPPCS preliminary exam 2019. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in UPPCS mains exam 2019 which is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2020. Read to know more.

About UPPSC cut off 2019

The exam conducting authority determines the minimum marks that must be obtained by the candidates. The candidates need to secure both qualifying cut off and category wise cut off to get recruited for various posts like Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Statistical Officer and others in Uttar Pradesh.

UPPSC Expected Cut Off for Prelims 2019 Exam

Category Marks General 123-128 OBC 121-126 SC 103-107 ST 92-97 PWD 99-104 Female Candidates 119-124

How to check UPPSC Cut off 2019?

Go to the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link ‘UP PCS Cut off’ displayed on this page.

A PDF file will open on the screen

Check UPPCS 2019 cut off category wise and post-wise

Save the pdf file of UP PCS cut off 2019 & use it for future reference

There are a total of 353 vacancies that are to be filled via the UPPCS 2019 exam. The various posts include Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, and many more. UPPSC Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 29, 2020.