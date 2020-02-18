UPPSC Cut Off Marks For Prelims 2019, Examination Date, And Other Details

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the cutoff of UPPSC at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The exam conducting commission releases the UPPSC cut off 2019 separately for all the categories, posts and stages of exam in the form of pdf. The cut off is the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to score in order to get shortlisted for the next process of selection which is mains and interview.
UPPCS cut off 2019 for the prelims stage is determined from a maximum of 200 marks. While for the mains exam, Uttar Pradesh PSC cutoff is decided from a total of 1500 marks. UPPSC is conducted in three stages that are prelims, mains and interview.
UPPSC Prelims Result 2019 has been released in online mode at its official website. Around 3.1 lakhs candidates appeared in the UPPCS preliminary exam 2019. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in UPPCS mains exam 2019 which is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2020. Read to know more.
The exam conducting authority determines the minimum marks that must be obtained by the candidates. The candidates need to secure both qualifying cut off and category wise cut off to get recruited for various posts like Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Statistical Officer and others in Uttar Pradesh.
|
Category
|
Marks
|
General
|
123-128
|
OBC
|
121-126
|
SC
|
103-107
|
ST
|
92-97
|
PWD
|
99-104
|
Female Candidates
|
119-124
There are a total of 353 vacancies that are to be filled via the UPPCS 2019 exam. The various posts include Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, and many more. UPPSC Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 29, 2020.