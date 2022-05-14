'Hum Boycott Ho Jayenge': Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why People Don't Wish To Work With Her

Apart from her strong on-screen persona, actor Kangana Ranaut exhibits a powerful image in the public due to her tendency to speak her mind without mincing words. From talking about nepotism in Bollywood to divulging her political opinions, the Tanu Weds Manu star has often gotten herself in trouble for her controversial statements but refuses to back down.

While many have commended the actor's brutally honest attitude, some have deemed it to be detrimental for her on the professional front. Talking about the same, the Queen actor recently revealed that a few people in the industry are wary of working in her films as they fear repercussions of being associated with her.

Kangana Ranaut on why people don't wish to work with her

In an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the 35-year-old was asked about the lack of support she receives from Bollywood, a claim the actor has made on many occasions. The National Award-winner revealed that many people in the industry do not wish to work with her because they fear the consequences of links with her. Ranaut revealed that some people have themselves admitted that they would be 'boycotted' if they work with her.

However, she called Dhaakad co-star Arjun Rampal a 'rare exception'. She also asserted that casting for her films is a 'big problem' for her. Adding, ''On every level, it is a challenge,''

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal was asked if he felt the same as others about working with Ranaut. The latter quipped, ''He's strong''. On the other hand, Rampal admitted that he is beyond the point of caring and added, ''I am also self-made. I know that she is making a film and if we get along as friends, great, but as professionals, we have to get along. If there is a friendship that blooms out of this, that’s a bonus.”

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad will feature Kangana Ranaut in a never-seen-before avatar as she steps into the role of an undercover spy. On the other hand, Rampal will be seen in a powerful role of an antagonist with a new look. The trailer of the film received a positive response from critics and fans alike. The film will open in theatres on May 20.