'Hum Do Hamare Do' Trailer Launched; Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's Comedy Excites Fans

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon who are set to enthrall fans with their quirky comedy family drama, Hum Do Hamare Do, treated fans with the trailer. With many heart-warming and funny moments, the trailer is a visual treat and is delightfully unconventional. The film bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Abhishek Jain is set to premiere digitally on Disney+ Hotstar from October 29.

The trailer which appears to be a laugh riot takes viewers on an “out of the box” look at adoption, telling the story of a man forced to “arrange” a set of parents to impress his love interest in the film. The trailer comes up with a twist when veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah arrive as the “papa” and “mummy” leading to hilarious chaos. The two iconic stars create sparkling chemistry with their funny punch lines and spontaneity while delivering their dialogues.

Speaking about the movie, Dinesh Vijan issued a press statement and said, “Maddock trusts in the power of content-driven films, while Mimi was a delightful family entertainer, with Hum Do Hamare Do, we take the essence of the family further, because, in the end, a family is a set of people we love and cherish. Our film is a wholesome comedy that can be enjoyed by all three generations”.

Rajkummar who tries to impress Kriti gets stuck when the actress mentions that she will marry a person with a ‘sweet family’ and ‘pyara sa doggie’. This becomes a big concern for Rajkummar, who does not have parents but, finds a hilarious way to solve the problem. The actor then hires his parents to get away with his problem. Kriti shared the trailer of the film and wrote, “Hamare trailer ke saath ab hogi yeh Diwali family waali! #HumDoHamareDoTrailer out now!Streaming from 29th October.”

Fans of the actors were quick to send in their love for the star cast along with the trailer. One of the users wrote, “It will gonna be the best best best Movie Ever.” Another user wrote, “So beautiful princess.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ Can’t wait to watch the film.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “ this is so awesome, can’t wait.”

IMAGE: Instgaram/@kritisanon