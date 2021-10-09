Rajkummar Rao Shares A Glimpse Into An 'actor’s Life' With Toned Look From 'Badhaai Do'

Actor Rajkummar Rao is gearing up to appear in the spiritual sequel titled Badhaai Do of the 2018 National award-winning movie Badhaai Ho. Known for taking up unconventional roles as he forged his resume playing a wide range of characters across genres, the actor's preparation for his role is always commended by his fans. Continuing the saga, Rajkummar has put his physical capabilities to the test by getting shredded for his role in the upcoming film opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Rajkummar Rao shares a glimpse into an 'Actor's life'

Taking to his Instagram on October 9, the 37-year-old shared a glimpse into the life of an actor by showing off his hard work. He uploaded a shirtless picture of himself flaunting his toned abs which were demanded by the script of the forthcoming film. He also shared a thought-provoking caption by writing, ''Invent then Reinvent, Discover then Rediscover. An Actor’s life. I love my Art. #BadhaaiDo''

This caption might hint at the challenges faced by Rajkummar to transform his body to this level despite being a pure vegetarian. Earlier in March, he shared a similar picture on his Instagram handle while also opening up about the difficulties he faced while building muscles. He wrote, ''#ShardulThakur in #BadhaaiDo. Being a pure vegetarian and to strictly avoid any kind of steroids, it wasn’t easy to get this transformation but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do. #BadhaaiDo is a film which is really close to my heart and we had a blast shooting this film. @jungleepictures''

More on Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do

The film is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Although the makers are yet to announce more details including a release date for the film, fans are excited to see the fresh pairing on the screen along with the actor's new avatar.

In other news, Rajkummar recently shared the poster of his forthcoming comedy-drama Hum Do Hamare Do opposite Kriti Sanon. The movie is set to release on the occasion of Diwali this year while the fans will get watch the trailer on October 11. He shared the news with the caption, ''Iss Diwali, hamara poora parivaar, karega aapke poore parivaar ka manoranjan.''

