Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao Pose With 'adopted Ma Baap' In New 'Hum Do Hamare Do' Poster

After treating fans with the teaser of the upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do, actor Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared a new poster of the film. Apart from Kriti, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. Backed by Dinesh Vijan, the film is set to premiere digitally on October 29 on Disney + Hotstar.

The poster of the quirky family drama showed Rajkummar, Kriti posing with 'adopted' parents Paresh and Ratna. Kriti and Rajkummar are clad in formal black suits as they pose next to the senior stars who will be seen essaying the role of their adopted parents in the quirky rom-com. The shooting of the film had taken place in parts of Chandigarh amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Starring Kriti, Raj, Paresh, and Ratna Pathak Shah, the film is directed by Abhishek Jain and backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Apart from the stars mentioned above, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha, Prachee Shah Paandya. Earlier, the makers had shared the teaser of the comedy-drama. The teaser shows how Kriti Sanon asks Rajkummar to get her parents to talk about their marriage. Kriti shared the teaser and wrote, “Yeh Diwali...Familywaali! Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamareDo Streaming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex" (sic).

Apart from this, the two lead stars also shared their first look from the film on Instagram. In the poster, Kriti is dressed in a dungaree with a sweater while giving a confused expression. On the other hand, Rajkummar looks cool in a yellow sweatshirt, seemingly in an angry mood. This will be the second time that Kriti and Rajkummar will be collaborating on a project. The two last featured together in the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead and had garnered positive feedback from fans and critics alike.

IMAGE: Instagram/@KritiSanon: