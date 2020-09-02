'Proud' Huma Qureshi Hails Dimple Kapadia's Performance In 'Tenet'; Says She 'nailed It'

Recently, Huma Qureshi lauded Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia for ‘nailing it’ in her recent Hollywood outing, Tenet. Taking to her Twitter handle, Huma Qureshi posted a note for Dimple Kapadia and mentioned that it was very cool to watch the veteran actor’s performance in the film. More so, Huma Qureshi also mentioned that Dimple made her ‘proud as an Indian woman’ in the film. Take a look:

Huma lauds Dimple's performance

So cool to see #DimpleKapadia ma’am nailing it in the #Tenet .. Proud of you to show us how it’s done !! 🙏🏻❤️ Makes me so proud as an Indian woman .. Representation in films matter esp to talented women (of any age) @preena621 kudos for bringing her out! — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 1, 2020

Concluding her note, Huma Qureshi mentioned that representation in films matters, especially to a talented woman of any age. Soon after Huma posted the tweet, fans chimed in the comment section and expressed their agreement with Huma and showered praises on Dimple for her immaculate and meticulous performance in her first-ever Hollywood film. Some fans also enquired Huma about the movie’s streaming details. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans react:

Where did you watch the movie? — Karan Shukla (@karanshukla123) September 1, 2020

My Dear Huma Qureshi nice commet

Best commet cool ✌Dimple kapadia

Very Beatiuful — Ahmed Malik (@TamuorM) September 1, 2020

OHMG Dimple Kapadia's performance in Christopher Nolan's #Tenet is so goood! M so impressed with her performance. Plus, @humasqureshi Kaha dekhi aapne ye film? — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 2, 2020

All about Tenet

Nolan's recent directorial venture is Tenet. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles, Tenet follows the story of a protagonist, who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that unfolds in something beyond real-time. Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet also stars Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a prominent role.

Slated to release on July 31, the film has been shot in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of $20.5 crores. Nolan was also lauded for his much-acclaimed film, Dunkirk, which follows the story of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France, who are surrounded by the German Army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Dimple was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

