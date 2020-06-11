Christopher Nolan Was Amazed By Dimple Kapadia's Performance In 'Tenet', Says Kenneth

Kenneth Branagh, who will be next seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, in a recent media interview, shared his experience working alongside Dimple Kapadia. He said that although he had no scenes with the veteran Bollywood actor, he had overheard that the cast and crew of Christopher Nolan directorial were impressed with Dimple Kapadia, especially the way she carried herself on the sets. Kenneth Branagh further added that Christopher Nolan and John David Washington were impressed with the acting range and used to discuss Dimple's acting skills often during the shooting of Tenet.

Tenet, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in the lead, has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles. The movie was slated to hit the marquee in July 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the makers cancelled the release. According to the report, Christopher Nolan directorial will be the first movie to release after theatres reopen.

Further in the interview, Kenneth Branagh reminisced an instance from Dimple Kapadia's first rehearsal with the team of Tenet. He revealed that Dimple Kapadia's first rehearsal with the cast created a massive impact on all of them. He also reminisced, Christopher Nolan and John David Washington murmuring about Kapadia's acting prowess after the first rehearsal.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Branagh is awaiting the release of Artemis Fowl. The movie, starring Ferdia Shaw in the lead chronicles the adventures of 12-year old prodigy Artemis Fowl II. The Kenneth Branagh based on a novel of the same name by Eoin Colfer. The upcomer is slated to release on Disney+ on June 12, 2020.

On the other hand, Dimple Kapadia was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. The movie, starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, narrates the tale of a father and daughter. Interestingly, Dimple Kapadia recorded her audition tape for Tenet on sets of Angrezi Medium. The movie Angrezi Medium released in March but could not complete its run in the theatres due to the lockdown imposed to curtail coronavirus. Later, the Dimple Kapadia starrer was released on Disney+.

Besides the Christopher Nolan directorial, Dimple Kapadia has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The forthcoming film is bankrolled by Karan Johar under his production banner Dharma Productions. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is reportedly expected to hit the marquee in Christmas 2020.

