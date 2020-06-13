Actors Deepika Padukone Has Worked With Twice; Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia & More

Deepika Padukone has time and again impressed the audience with her unmissable camaraderie with co-stars in her films. Here is a list of few yesteryear superstars with whom Deepika Padukone has shared the screen space twice. The list includes Dimple Kapadia, Amitabh Bachchan, and more.

Also Read | This Day That Year: Ranveer Singh Paid Tribute To A Young Fan On His Sudden Demise

Dimple Kapadia

Finding Fanny

Starring Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Naseeruddin Shah in the leading roles, Finding Fanny follows the story of Ferdie, an old postman, who decides to find his lost love Stefanie and embarks on a road trip with Angie, Savio and Rosie. Don Pedro, a local artist, also accompanies them. In the movie, Dimple Kapadia plays the role of Deepika Padukone’s mother-in-law.

Cocktail

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the leading roles, Cocktail follows the story of a love triangle between a guy and two girls, who are best friends but the complete opposite of one another. The film is directed by Homi Adjania. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani in prominent roles.

Also Read | Garba Songs: Ranveer Singh's Lahu Mu Lag Gaya & Other Bollywood Numbers For A Great Night

Amitabh Bachchan

Aarakshan

Starring Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Aarakshan follows the story of a conflict between master and his pupil caused by the Supreme Court's verdict to establish caste-based reservations for jobs in education. Helmed by Prakash Jha, the film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Manoj Bajpayee in prominent roles. As per BO reports, Aarakshan movie raked in a business of ₹42 crores.

Piku

Starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan in the leading roles, Piku is a quirky comedy entertainer which focuses on the relationship between a daughter and her aging father, whose eccentricities drive everyone crazy. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku has reportedly raked in nearly ₹141 crores at the box office. In the movie, Amitabh Bachchan portrays the character of Deepika Padukone’s father.

Also Read | Benny Dayal's Foot-tapping Numbers Including Ranveer Singh's 'Ude Dil Befikre'; See List

John Abraham

Desi Boyz

The film stars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Chitrangda Singh and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. Desi Boyz follows the story of two friends who lose their jobs and their adventures there on. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie also features Anupam Kher and Omi Vaidya in prominent roles.

Race 2

Starring Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and John Abraham in the leading roles, Race 2 follows the story of a man who wishes to destroy the killers of his wife. Helmed by Abbas-Mastan, Race 2 also stars Anil Kapoor and Ameesha Patel in prominent roles. Released in 2013, the movie is a sequel to the 2008 blockbuster of the same name.

Also Read | Benny Dayal's Foot-tapping Numbers Including Ranveer Singh's 'Ude Dil Befikre'; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.