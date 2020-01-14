Huma Qureshi Reveals Why She Won’t Acknowledge Relationship With Mudassar Aziz

Huma Qureshi is arguably one of the most prominent actors in the Bollywood film industry. The actor has been a part of several content-driven and quality films. She is known to lead a very private life and keep things to herself.

Huma Qureshi on why she won’t acknowledge a relationship with Mudassar Aziz: ‘Nazar lag jaati hai’

The actor posted a rather sweet and special message for director Mudassar Aziz, to which he reciprocated with an equally charming message. The two have maintained a dignified silence over the matter of their relationship. Speaking to a news portal the Badlapur actor said, that she is pretty content with the way her life is headed and is not interested to talk about her personal life. She further added that she doesn’t feel comfortable revealing where she is being headed emotionally. When asked for an explanation as to why she chooses to do this the actor said, ‘Nazar Lag Jaati Hai’.

Source: Huma Qureshi Instagram

However, the actor was seen posting a few photos with the director on her Instagram. Recently during New Year’s eve, the Pati Patni Aur Woh director shared a sweet photograph of themselves and captioned greetings to his followers. However, in the caption, Mudassar called Huma his favourite reason to smile.

On the work front, Huma is expected to be seen in Zack Snyder’s Army of the dead according to an entertainment portal. The actor has not revealed any further projects for her Bollywood venture, however, she admitted to doing films that appeal to her. In an interview with a news portal, the actor mentioned that only chooses to do films she has her heart in and is genuinely interested in.

