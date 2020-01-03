Mudassar Aziz And Huma Qureshi Are So-in-love In Their Recent Vacation Pictures

Mudassar Aziz and Huma Qureshi have been painting the streets of Europe red with their ongoing year-end vacation and the adorable photographs that the two have been posting through their social media accounts. Mudassar Aziz, currently basking in the success of his latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh, took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a sunkissed photo with his ladylove actor Huma Qureshi.

He captioned it with the words, "Make smiles happen! Let the new year bring into each one of our lives reasons to smile... & when we find a reason... let us hold on to it for dear life! Here’s looking at #2020 with my favorite reason to smile @iamhumaq right by me!"

Take a look at the photo:

Read | Huma Qureshi confirms dating Mudassar Aziz in a love-filled post

While the same photograph had been posted by Huma, she also let fans have a sneak peek into their European year-end vacation as she posted photos with Mudassar posing comfortably in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris as well as at Prague. The duo can be seen in an embrace as the two enjoy their romantic getaway together.

Huma Qureshi's post had a caption that read, "01.01.2020 Prague Old Town #HappyNewYear #Prague #oldtown #europe #travel #tales Thank you life for all the good things and a glorious year and decade ahead".

Take a look:

Read | Huma Qureshi & Mudassir Aziz to tie the knot soon? Actress reacts

Read | Huma Qureshi teaches David Bautista to dance on THIS Bollywood song

On the professional front

Huma Qureshi was last seen in Leila which started streaming on Netflix from June. The series also features Siddharth, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri, and Arif Zakaria among others in significant roles. The actor has also recently concluded filming for Zack Snyder's thriller Army Of The Dead which is also scheduled to release on the digital platform soon.

Read | Working with Zack Snyder was natural progression: Huma Qureshi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.