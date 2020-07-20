'Hypocrisy Is Not The Best-accepted Character Trait': Taapsee Pannu Comments

In the aftermath of Kangana Ranaut's explosive interview with Republic Media Network, the social media has been divided in two "outsider" teams — one supporting Kangana for her bold and strong statements, the other supporting Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker for their rebuttal to her allegations. Responding to a user, Taapsee without taking names said that there 'is someone trying to use divide and rule policy' in the film industry.

She also further stressed that 'Hypocrisy is not the best accepted character trait by many' as she retweeted a clip that showed how Ranaut removed an 'outsider Sonu Sood and director Krish' from 'Manikarnika'. Pannu concluded by saying that every 'outsider' is battling to 'co-exist' and make a 'better system' and not opting for 'mud slinging or name calling' in the public domain.

Before that there is someone trying to use divide n rule policy in the film industry. Yes there are differences between ppl born with pedigree n the ‘outsiders’ but we aren’t battling each other we are battling for a BETTER SYSTEM TO CO EXIST not by mud slinging n name calling! https://t.co/Q1WXo4Qi21 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

In the Republic TV interview, Kangana questioned Taapsee and Swara’s fondness for Karan Johar, at a time they had ‘lost out on work’ to star kids like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday, despite being ‘better looking’ and ‘better actresses’ than them. Kangana said, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

Taapsee, in an interview with an entertainment portal, termed the allegations as ‘disheartening’, stating that she was not ‘struggling’ for work and that she did not want to ‘take advantage’ of someone’s death for ‘personal agenda.’

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

