Kubbra Sait & Taapsee Pannu Share Cryptic Exchange Amid Kangana Ranaut Back-and-forth

Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait took to her Twitter and shared a cryptic post while tagging actor Taapsee Pannu. Kubbra took to her Twitter and shared a GIF that reads 'Yes' with an exclamation. The news comes after Taapsee Pannu reacted to Kangana Ranaut asking why she and Swara Bhasker are still considered 'B-grade actors' despite, in Kangana's opinion, being better than Alia Bhatt. Taapsee Pannu responded to Kangana, who had also claimed that she was a 'product of nepotism' for her refusal to call out the practice in the industry while Kangana was fighting it openly.

Taapsee Pannu stated that she is not a part of the industry primarily because of her looks (on Kangana's assertion that she was 'better looking' than Alia) and that none of her films are produced by the 'gangs' that Kangana Ranaut keeps targeting. She said that despite her never professing her liking for a Bollywood producer, she has never stated that she dislikes him. She said that just because she doesn’t hate the same person Kangana does, it doesn’t mean that she likes them.

Taapsee Pannu stated that she has been doing four films each year for three years now and that she has five films announced as of now. She then emphasised that she does get enough work and that she has kept her career graph slow and steady. Taapsee Pannu went on to say that none of her films is produced by any of the ‘movie mafias’ and hence Kangana Ranaut‘s claims that her existence is because of nepotism is questionable. Taapsee Pannu also questioned how Kangana Ranaut credited false sources and undermined her genuine achievements.

N we convey such a generous point by calling your fellow actresses B grade ? N saying that their existence is coz of nepotism ? Wow quite a RIGHT way of putting it across. https://t.co/gzppmZmHqy — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Kangana Ranaut spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. In the interview, the Queen actor did not sugar quote her words and called out big producers and some famous Bollywood actors as well. She stated that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a ‘murder’ and not a suicide as there was abetment. She called out the ‘movie mafia’ for ‘systematically sabotaging’ the actor’s career. She even stated that in small towns, respect is more important and money, and hence, Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t go back to his hometown as he was labelled a ‘rapist’ by the 'gang'. Kubbra Sait, on Twitter, shared the GIF and wrote ‘Dear @TaapseePannu’ while sharing the post. Taapsee Pannu also reacted to the post with an emoji - the meaning of the interaction remains cryptic.

