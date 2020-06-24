'I Depend On Rajkummar Rao': Hansal Mehta After He Gets Trolled For Statement On Nepotism

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked a huge debate about how outsiders find Bollywood a difficult place to survive whereas insiders and star children flourish. Director Hansal Mehta, who on Monday spoke about the debate and gave an example of his who 'got a step in the door' because of him was trolled on Twitter.

Clarifying his stance, Mehta on Wednesday wrote a message for all the trolls on his handle and said that he has come up the 'hard way' and his son doesn't depend on him instead he depends on him. Mehta further wrote, 'Like I depend on Rajkummar Rao', or the other artists who began their careers with Mehta. He wrote, "I take pride in their success. I love them. Like I love my kids. Like I love my friends." [sic]

A user wrote, "We protest against your son getting the first step first break so easily. Well begun is half done," and to this, Mehta wrote, "Go ahead. It's your right." [sic]

Hiding under the guise of opposing nepotism does not make you a lesser bully. People in power (inherited/earned) have no business bullying those perceived to be less powerful or dependent on them. By focusing on nepotism some people are obfuscating the debate. #FromExperience — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 24, 2020

All you idiots trolling me about nepotism and my son - I've come up the hard way and am proud of it. My son does not depend on me for his work. I depend on him. Like I depend on @RajkummarRao. And more than 50+ talents that began their careers with me and are doing very well. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 24, 2020

Mehta also retweeted director Onir's thoughts on his timeline who had written, "Calling out on Nepotism does not mean denying talent just because someone belongs to the industry. It is about empowering all those deserving and talented denied opportunity by blatant discrimination. It’s about marginalising talent and creating a non inclusive space." [sic]

