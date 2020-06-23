Manoj Muntashir Shares Message For Budding Actors, Asks Them To Not Be Afraid Of Nepotism

After several debates regarding nepotism surfaced on the Internet, famous lyricist Manoj Muntashir shared a message on social media for all budding actors from small towns trying their luck in acting. Manoj asked the aspiring actors to not sit back at home fearing nepotism which might give in to more of star kids while resulting in the end of fresh talent and faces.

Manoj Muntashir shares a message for aspiring actors

Manoj shared his message for the young talents on his Twitter handle and asked people to come to Mumbai and give wings to their talents. He also boosted the morale of the aspiring actors and told them that if they have talent and courage then nepotism will never be a hurdle for them. He asked the young fans to stay away from rumours like outsiders cannot succeed or gain fame in the entertainment industry. He concluded the post while saying that these kinds of rumours are spread to keep fresh and young talents away from the industry.

छोटे शहरों में रहने वाले साथियों,आप #Nepotism से डर के घर बैठ गए तो वंशवाद की जीत और प्रतिभा की हार हो जाएगी. टिकट कटाइये,मुंबई आइए. आपमें हुनर और हिम्मत है तो nepotism आपका कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकता. इस अफ़वाह से बचिये कि बाहर वाले यहाँ सफल नहीं होते.ये आपको बाहर रखने का षड्यन्त्र है — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) June 22, 2020

Earlier, the Teri Mitti lyricist shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput along with a thought-provoking post. The lyricist took a jibe on the remarks that revolved around the death of the actor including his mental illness. While sharing the post, Manoj compared the death of the actor with the person’s feelings and voices which he feels can only be heard when a person gives up on his life.

Ever since the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment, the netizens have been blaming the alleged nepotism and ‘treatment of outsiders’ in the industry for his death. The actor was disheartened with biased favouritism in Bollywood, as per some of his fans. Several fans resorted to commenting on Bollywood star kids' social media, alleging them of nepotism. Due to this, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ananya Panday closed or limited their comments section.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has angered many fans who took to social media accounts of several celebs. The comments sections of these celebs were full of hate for being from a powerful background. Sushant, on the other hand, had made his career all the way from the bottom. He first starred in television serials, unlike Alia, who started her career with a lead role in Student of the Year, or Ananya who started as a lead in part of SOTY 2.

