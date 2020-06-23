Hansal Mehta Enters Nepotism Debate, Lists 'elephant In The Room' & Ways To Reduce 'filth'

The nepotism debate has once again come to the forefront in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Netizens have been lashing out at some of the big names of the film industry, most of them from 'film families', amid speculation of favouritism and campism for star kids being responsible for Sushant allegedly being ousted from numerous films. The online abuse has been so much that some of the notable names have gone off Twitter and turned off comments on Instagram.

Hansal Mehta also waded into the controversy on Monday and felt the debate need to be ‘broadened.’ The director gave an example that his son ‘got a step in the door’ because of him. However, the young one being his son was not the only reason for him to get the opportunity, as his qualities of being ‘talented, disciplined, hardworking and having similar values’ were the reasons, the filmmaker wrote.

The Aligarh artist shared that he may or may not produce films for his son, but whether he succeeds or fails, will depend only on his talent. Mehta shared that the 'father’s shadow' will be his ‘biggest benefit and greatest bane.’

According to him, people don’t address the ‘elephant in the room’ in the debate on nepotism, and 'belittle the real battle', which was between 'powerful and the rising', 'old and new', 'rigidity and change' and 'secure and insecure.'

The National Award-winning filmmaker felt it was a misconception that 'PR, imaging, paid media and gossip' were essentials tools for 'survival.' He claimed that media was using the ‘insecurities and aspirations’ and that giving the media ‘talent’ will help accomplish the 'change.' Mehta claimed that instead of the obsession over ‘gym looks’, ‘airport looks’, if talent started doing the talking, the ‘filth’ in the industry would go away.

This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he's been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he's my son. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

So when people take off on nepotism they do not really address the elephant in the room. They belittle the real battle. The battle between the powerful and the rising. The battle between old and new. The battle between rigidity and change. The battle between secure and insecure. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

Unfortunately, we often mistake PR, imaging, paid media and gossip as essential tools for survival here. Media uses our insecurities and aspirations to its benefit. We need to change that by being that change. Media will thrive on what you give them. Give them your talent. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

Not gossip. Not airport looks. Not gym looks. Moment you use your talent and hard work as your only tools a lot of the filth that you create and later suffer from will go. Aspiration is a disease as much as it is a boon. Stop it from making you sick. Use it to grow as an artist. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

As a netizen pointed out that the debate was about the talented not even getting opportunities, Mehta replied that it was ‘nobody's fault’ that his son gets the chance. However, even the ‘privilege’ has to be earned to be inherited, he wrote.

Point is that I started without that advantage. And it's nobody's fault that my son gets a foot in the door. Privilege that is inherited has to be earned to be retained. Privilege that is earned has to be sustained and retained. https://t.co/s3tRF5ghdx — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, ‘nepotim products', as netizens have been calling the stars of the film families, Salman Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, have been at the receiving end of criticism. Netizens have been digging out old videos and reports of theirs related to Sushant, to target them.

