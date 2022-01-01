'I Hope He Considers Me For Next Film': Ranveer On Reuniting With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Actor Ranveer Singh has wrapped up his Delhi Schedule of his upcoming romantic drama flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahani, along with Alia Bhatt in the lead role and recently the Simmba actor opened up on reuniting with the Bajirao Mastani director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor-director pair last collaborated for the mega-budget film Padmavat and have earlier worked together in two other films.

Ranveer on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In an interview with the news portal Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh expressed his excitement about working in his upcoming rom-com, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and he also dropped hints on some of his future projects. There is a constant buzz on social media among Ranveer fans, as they wish to see the Ram-Leela duo once again reuniting for another massive project. Upon asking Ranveer about the possibilities of him collaborating with Mr Bhansali and Gunday Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Ranveer said-

“I hope Sanjay sir considers me in whatever he decides to make next. It’s a huge achievement to have worked with him thrice and I hope we go out to do something crazy again. Ali is busy doing a load of stuff, be it OTT or theatrical but I am in constant touch with him. We keep throwing ideas at each other and hopefully, something will materialize with Ali and Mr. Bhansali. It’s not far-fetched to think that these combinations will be repeated again, and the reunions won’t be too far from now.”

Well, fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to make a comeback with a big project.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani centrally revolves around the love story of a North Indian guy and a South Indian girl. Alia and Ranveer made headlines a few days back for wrapping from the Delhi schedule of the shoot. In this movie, Karan Johar will be seen wearing the director's cap after a gap of 6 years. However, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the sizzling chemistry of the Gully Boy pair.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani additionally stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in significant roles.

