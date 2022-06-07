'I Know The Feeling': Kareena Kapoor Reminded Of Jeh After Seeing Prince Louis' Viral Clip

Pictures from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations have been making the rounds online, and glimpses of Prince Louis and Kate Middleton have gone viral. Prince Louis' behaviour towards his mom has been the topic of conversation online, and Bollywood's Kareena Kapoor seemed to relate to Middleton as she shared glimpses from the event on social media.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee took place on June 4 and included performances by a wide array of renowned artists including Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, and others.

Kareena Kapoor on Prince Louis' viral videos

Kareena Kapoor headed to her Instagram account and shared a video of Prince Louis and Kate Middleton from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. She wrote, "Why do I know this feeling?" and also added a heart and laughing emoticon. The video made the rounds on social media, and the little one has become the talk of the town. The Jab We Met actor also shared a collage of the hilarious expressions of Prince Louis and called it her 'mood'. Kareena Kapoor has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan, with whom she shares several glimpses online.

All about the Prince Louis' video

In the video that went viral, Prince Louis could be seen covering his mom's mouth and hushing her, as she calmly dealt with the situation. He also made some hilarious and goofy faces and put his thumb on his nose and wiggled his fingers. The youngster has now become an internet sensation and netizens took to Twitter and called the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child 'iconic' as they expressed their love for him.

Watch the video here:

Why am I CRYING 😭 pic.twitter.com/zYmXQr52RV — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 5, 2022

Kareena Kapoor's films

The popular actor currently has several projects in the pipeline and is currently filming Devotion Of Suspect X with Vijay Varma. The upcoming Netflix film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha as she reunites with her 3 Idiots co-star, Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic, Forrest Gump, and will release on August 11, 2022.

