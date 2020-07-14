'I Only Wore It...': Ishaan Khatter Clarifies Why He Was Wearing A Mask While Working Out

A Suitable Boy actor Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram handle to share a small video of him working out at home. Lifting 110 kgs weight, Ishaan was seen doing squats. But what got everyone's attention was the mask that the actor was wearing while sweating it out — because experts have suggested that 'Wearing a mask during exercise will restrict the airflow resulting in low oxygen levels in the re-circulated air.'

Clarifying why he was wearing a mask, Ishaan wrote, "For all those freaking out about the mask, thank you for your concern. I only wore it for one set while the living room was being dusted to avoid sneezing while squatting. That's what happens when you bring a squat stand into a modest Mumbai apartment. Stay safe and stay happy all. Keep yourselves healthy and make somebody smile everyday. Be kind. Peace and love."

Coronavirus FAQs: Should runners wear the face mask outdoors?

Working on ‘A Suitable Boy’ has been an enriching experience: Ishaan Khatter

Actor Ishaan Khatter on Saturday said working on Mira Nair's BBC series "A Suitable Boy" has been a great learning experience. Khatter made his acting debut with Majid Majidi’s "Beyond The Cloud" in 2017 and was then seen in Karan Johar’s home production "Dhadak" (2018).

His next project is “A Suitable Boy”, an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s sweeping tale of four families set in the post-Partition era. The first trailer of the series, also featuring Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Namit Das and newcomer Tanya Maniktala, was released on Saturday.

In the show, Khatter plays Maan, a politician's son (Kapoor), smitten by a courtesan Saeeda Bai (Tabu). "‘A Suitable Boy'' has been an enriching experience and I’m ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I’ve read and portraying him on screen has been a delight," Khatter said in a statement.

Described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families, the story is set in the North India of 1951, the same time the country was carving out its own identity as an independent nation and was about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election. A BBC One adaptation, the six-part series also stars Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal . Other than "A Suitable Boy", Khatter has romantic action thriller "Khaali Peeli" with Ananya Pandey.

'A Suitable Boy': Teaser of Ishaan Khatter-Tabu starrer out, leaves netizens excited

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.