IB 71 Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher On A Mission To Safeguard The Nation

The trailer for the upcoming Bollywood film IB 71 has been released. Action star Vidyut Jammwal and veteran Anupam Kher were seen battling enemies as they are caught up in thrilling environment, with odds against them. While Vidyut is known for his action avatar in films like Khuda Hafiz and the Commando series, IB 71 presents him in a serious light.

IB 71 tells the story of India’s ‘most confidential mission’ which is said to be responsible for India emerging victorious in the India-Pakistan war in 1971. Vidyut plays the role of an agent, who along with Anupam Kher, is on a mission to avoid an attack on the Indian soil. IB 71 also features Vishal Jethwa in a prominent role. Check out the trailer for IB 71 below, shared by Vidyut Jammwal on social media. The stars also arrived for a press meet and spoke about the film.

What is the plot of IB 71?

The official synopsis for IB 71 reads, “30 agents, 10 days, and 1 top-secret mission that was hidden for 50 years! Witness this incredible true story that made us win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. IB 71 a patriotic spy thriller is an untold story based on true events where IB agent Dev Jammwal (Vidyut Jammwal) is on a top-secret mission to save the nation."



More about IB 71

The film is slated for a nationwide release on May 12. IB 71 is directed by Sankalp Reddy, who is popular for helming Ghazi. Moreover, Vidyut Jammwal is making his debut as a producer under his banner Action Hero Films. It is written by Aditya Shastri, who also serves as the film’s co-producer with Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. IB 71 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 12.