IB 71 Teaser: Vidyut Jammwal Is On A Secret Mission To Save The Country | Watch

IB 71 teaser was released on Saturday. The action film, set in the 70s, stars Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher in the leading roles. The movie is set to be released in theatres countrywide on May 12.The espionage thriller is directed by filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, best known for National Award-winning 2017 war movie Ghazi. Vidyut shared the first poster and a teaser of the film on his social media pages and the small clip gave a glimpse of the intense role he will be essaying in IB 71.

IB 71 teaser takes us back in time

The first glimpse of IB 71 teases an espionage drama, starring Vidyut Jammwal in the role of a cop. It sees Vidyut's character embark on a secret mission to save the country from a conspiracy. It is based on a true stroy. In a few shots, we see that Vidyut's cop character is hired for a mission and what challenges he must face in order to beat the opponents. The Bollywood star will also be doing some action in the film. He shared the IB 71 teaser with the caption, " enemy nations, 1 top secret mission, and a victorious covert operation. #IB71, India's most confidential story is coming to your theatres on May 12 (sic)."

Vidyut Jammwal turns producer with IB 71

Vidyut Jammwal is also one of the producers of IB 71. In a statement, the 42-year-old actor said he is excited to share the movie with the world. "'IB 71' for the first time, talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy which gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war," Vidyut said. Also starring Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa, IB 71 is the first project to come out of Vidyut's production banner Action Hero Films.

Director Sankalp Reddy on IB 71

Sankalp Reddy said working on IB 71 turned out to be an "absolute thrill ride" for him. "I was drawn to the film's intriguing premise and the opportunity to explore the world of undercover operations. With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, I knew that I had an actor who not only had the physicality to pull off high-octane action scenes but also the depth and nuance to bring his character to life. I can't wait for audiences to experience the world of 'IB 71'," the filmmaker said.