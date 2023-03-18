Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani Call Off Engagement? Commando Actor Shares Cryptic Post

Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani have reportedly broken up after being engaged for two years. Amid break up reports, the Commando actor shared a cryptic post. He took to his Instagram story and shared a quote, which read, "Dear God, thank you for everything." Vidyut's cryptic post came soon after Nandita and his break up rumours started circulating.

Neither Vidyut nor Nandita have confirmed calling off their engagement till now. The rumours started circulating when they attended Ananya Panday's sister Alanna's pre-wedding function separately. Soon, speculations began on if all was well in their relationship or not.

Take a look at Vidyut's latest post below.

How did the break up rumours start?

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani were in a happy space for two years after getting engaged. They were all set to marry in London this year. However, it is now being reported that they have split and gone their separate ways.

At a recent pre-wedding function, Vidyut and Nandita arrived separately and maintained distance from each other. If reports are to be believed, Vidyut's reclusiveness in the social circuit is the reason behind their break up. Reportedly, Vidyut and Nandita continue to be good friends and are respectful towards each other.

More about Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani

Vidyut Jammwal popped the question to Nandita Mahtani while rappelling down a 150-meter high wall. The duo went on a trip to a military camp near Agra and shared the news on social media. While Vidyut is an actor, Nandita is a fashion designer by profession.

On the work front, the actor is all set to appear in the upcoming sports action film titled Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh…Jiyegaa!