Govinda Birthday: Iconic Dance Numbers Of The Actor That Proves He Is True Dance Legend

Govind Ahuja, widely known as Govinda, is a Bollywood actor, dancer, and former politician known for his phenomenal work in Hindi films. Govinda is widely popular for his amazing dancing skills that have won the hearts of thousands of people from around the world. Throughout his career, he has won several awards which include twelve Filmfare Award nominations, a Filmfare Special Award, a Filmfare Award for Best Comedian, and four Zee Cine Awards. Govinda is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has some amazing songs in his kitty that still creates magic whenever they are played. On the occasion of his birthday, have a look at his iconic songs.

1: Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye:

The famous song is from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. This song is considered as one of the most popular songs of Govinda. The song features Raveena Tandon and Govinda who performed wonderfully on the song. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik gave their voices for this peppy dance number. The song is one of Bollywood's evergreen songs.

2: Akhiyon Se Goli Maare:

The song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is from the movie Dulhe Raja which was a blockbuster hit during the 90s. Raveena and Govinda gelled in the visual along with the voices of Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula. The song became so famous that a movie was also made with the same song name in 2002.

3: What Is Your Mobile Number?

The song is from the movie Haseena Maan Jaayegi. The song features Karisma Kapoor Govinda and Sanjay Dutt and their amazing dance moves. Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik gave their voices for this evergreen dance number.

4: Husn Hai Suhana:

​The song is from the popular movie Coolie. No 1. The song was picturised on Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Both the stars performed gracefully and the track was one of the big hits of the duo. Abhijeet and Chandana Dixit gave their voice to this popular dance number.

5: Soni Di Nakhre:

Govinda and Katrina Kaif appeared together on the silver screen in Partner. The song is a fun dance number that features Salman and his partner Govinda stunned everyone with their phenomenal dance moves. It goes without saying that Govinda stole the limelight from his co-stars. The song is sung by Wajid, Labh Jajua and Sneha Pant.

