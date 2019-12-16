Govinda's Career Graph: Success Followed By A Lull Patch And An Eventual Comeback

Govind Ahuja, mononymously known as Govinda, is an Indian film actor, dancer, and former politician known for his work in Hindi films. Govinda is popular for his dancing skills that he has rubbed off on various actors in Bollywood as well. Throughout his career, he has won several awards. He has received twelve Filmfare Award nominations, a Filmfare Special Award, a Filmfare Award for Best Comedian, and four Zee Cine Awards. Govinda is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. He is popular for his bright choice of colours, dance skills, and making the masses laugh. With this, one can certainly say that Govinda is one of the most beloved actors in India.

Govinda's success and setback

After his enormous success in the 1990s, he faced a setback in the early 2000s. In the early 2000s, many of his films failed commercially. The actor also turned down roles in several movies like Taal, which was later played by Anil Kapoor. He was also offered a role in Devdas, which was later played by Jackie Shroff. And both of these movies performed well at the box office and Govinda missed out on these opportunities.

Also read: Karisma Kapoor Posts Picture With Govinda, Leaves Fans Guessing

In his 30s, he began to lose out on films. He took a sabbatical from acting in 2003 and pursued his career in politics. He even said in an interview, Govinda once claimed that he was offered the lead actor's role in James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar. He said that he rejected the Hollywood movie as the film would take close to seven years, and he wasn't comfortable with his body being painted for a schedule for 410 days.

Also read: From 'Ilzaam' To 'Aankhen', Tracing Govinda's Journey To Superstardom

Govinda later had a dull patch in his career where he had no films. Eventually, he made a comeback with the big movie Aa Gaya Hero while doing a few movies here and there in the interim. However, his major success clocked in when he did the movie Partner with Salman Khan. In the movie, Govinda paired with Katrina Kaif. This film was a huge hit and one of his best of his career.

Also read: These Cute Instagram Posts Of Govinda With His Wife Are Not To Be Missed!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.