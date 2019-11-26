Watch Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja's Modern Take On Heer In Her New Single Ranjha

Tina Ahuja is an actor and costume designer from the Hindi film industry. She is popular among the masses because she is Govinda’s daughter. She is known for starring in several popular music videos alongside the likes of Dharmendra, Gajendra Verma and Sumit Sethi. Recently, her new music video has dropped online, and she is looking like modern-day Heer. Here is a sneak-peek of the latest avatar donned by Tina Ahuja.

Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja’s Ranjha out now

Recently, the music video of Ranjha featuring Tina Ahuja has been released on YouTube. The song features Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja in a pivotal role as she essays the character of modern-day Heer. While the entire industry is working out and enjoying the success of remade renditions of old classics, Tina Ahuja is enjoying being featured in soothing and refreshing new melodies.

Many leading portals have touted Tina Ahuja to resemble the likes of ‘Aaj Ki Heer’ in her new single. They have said that she joins the league of classic Bollywood Heers like Sridevi, Nutan, Priya Rajwansh, Sulochana, Zubeida and others. The song has been shot in the serene locations of Goa. On the occasion of playing Heer in the single, Tina Ahuja said in a conversation with a leading media portal that all the heers have a special place in her heart. She also added that she wished to play Heer someday in her life, which is why the latest single is special for her. Tina Ahuja also hinted about the possibility of a movie based on the love story of Heer-Ranjha next.

Before signing off, Tina Ahuja also said that winters are the perfect season of love, and it is the appropriate time for the release of her track. She said that the song would take you on a romantic journey with your loved one. Tina Ahuja also commented that it would make viewers nostalgic and want to fall in love again.

Other singles featuring Tina Ahuja

Tina Ahuja’s first appearance on the small screen was with Dharmendra in the 2015 hit single Second Hand Husband. She then appeared alongside Gajendra Verma in the single Milo Na Tum. Milo Na Tum was the remake of the classic melody from the film Heer Ranjha.

