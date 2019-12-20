Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal And Divyendu Sharma's Iconic Scenes From Mirzapur Series

Amazon Prime Video’s original series Mirzapur set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh. The series Mirzapur is well-known for its spine-chilling narrative. The series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the duo was back with another game-changer taking us through the whole new episodes of a gangster drama. The series features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Faizal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. Not only the series boasts of a powerful star-cast but also weaves a tale into the world's mistrust and uncertainties. Here are some of the iconic scenes from the gangster drama:

Guddu Pandit’s first killing when handed a gun by Maqbool:

This was a horrific scene from the series. Guddu (Ali Fazal) was handed gun by the Maqbool to prove that he can work with the team. The gangsters made Bablu (Vikrant Massey) younger brother, watch the whole killing and he puked. However, Guddu was slowly enjoying it as he shot a round of bullets into the person’s belly.

Munna Tripathi killing a man just because he peed on his shoes(mistakenly):

Munna (Divyendu Sharma) was drunk as his friend, Compounder (Abhishek Banerjee) told him that in spite of everybody in Mirzapur owns a gun, he still believed in his knife’s superiority. He said Munna that the knife would kill a person instantly, yet also give him the greatest pain as his throat will be slowly slit. Later, Munna, in anger, tried the same in the bathroom as he gruesomely kills a person.

Guddu Pandit shooting Rati Shankar Shukla:

Well, viewers thought that Rati Shankar Shukla (Subhrajyoti Barat) was an interesting character and would not die so soon, but show makers surprised its audiences with his death. He was shot in the head by Guddu all of a sudden without any hint of untowardness. Though his death spurred a new series of events, it shocked everyone as no one thought that the don of Jaunpur will be killed in his area by an outsider.

Munna killing Guddu’s wife and Bablu:

The last scene of the series was really upsetting and shocking. After Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) informs Munna that she was pregnant with Guddu’s child and to not kill her, Munna immediately shot her in the stomach and tells her that he really loved her. Bablu’s death was extremely horrible as Munna waited for everyone to see him blow his brains. Munna kills Bablu and Sweety in front of Guddu and Golu (Shweta Tripathi).

