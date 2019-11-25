Rasika Dugal Of Mirzapur Fame Says, Working With OTT Platforms Brings Her 'immense Joy'

Rasika Dugal is a Bollywood actor, who came to limelight with her portrayal as Beena Tripathi in Amazon Prime's series Mirzapur (2018). Though the actor has featured in many critically-acclaimed movies like Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost (2013), Aurangazeb (2013) and Manto (2018), she shot to fame with her web series like Made In Heaven, Mirzapur and Delhi Crime. She is currently busy promoting her latest web series Out of Love. The Hotstar Original Series is reportedly the official remake of American series, Dr Foster. In the series, one can see Rasika Dugal play the role of Meera Kapoor, who is fighting an emotional turmoil in her marital relationship. She recently featured in an interview, published on an online portal, where she discussed her web journey and much more. Here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' Adds Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami

Also Read | Mirzapur Makers Drop Season 2 Teaser; Excited Netizens Echo Pankaj Tripathi's Lines

Rasika Dugal on her web journey

In the interview published on an online portal, Rasika Dugal revealed she enjoys working for the digital medium as it helps her explore characters deeply. According to Rasika, the digital medium offers her varied roles and also gives her the opportunity to work with aspiring filmmakers. She was last seen playing the role of a police constable in Netflix's Delhi Crime, a role that brought Dugal to the forefront. Her current series Out of Love released a few days back is garnering rave reviews from all quarters.

On the professional front, Rasika Dugal is currently preparing for the second season of Amazone Prime's Mirzapur. Other than the popular series, she will also feature in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. The forthcoming series will reportedly feature Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in the lead. The makers have not divulged more details about the forthcoming series.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi Makes His Entry On Instagram; Cites Fake Accounts As The Reason

Also Read | Lootcase Movie: What To Expect In Kunal Kemmu’s Next Comedy Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.