Shatrughan Sinha's Birthday: Iconic Dialogues Of The Actor That Never Get Old

Shatrughan Sinha is an unconventional actor that Bollywood has ever had. Even though he might have taken a break from his acting career, he still has a loyal fan base. Fans of Shatrughan Sinha can never forget his great performances and his Bollywood journey. The veteran actor began his Bollywood actor by playing a supporting role in the 1971 movie Mere Apne and since then he has come a long way. His notable work includes Kala Pathar, Naseeb, Dostana, Khudgarz, Vishwanath, and many more. Shatrughan Sinha is celebrating his 70th birthday today, i.e. on December 9. On the occasion of his birthday, here are a few dialogues from his movies that made audiences cheer and clap.

From Rakht Charitra - Haathi agar chinti ke upar pair rakh de toh chinti marta nahi, use masalna padhta hai.

From Vishwanath – Jale to aag kehte hai, bujhe to raakh kehte hai, jis raakh se barood bane usey vishawanath kehte hai.

From Jaani Dushman – Joh mard hote hai who apni chaati pe vaar toh she sakte hai, lekin doosron ki peeth par chupke vaar nahi kar sakte hai.

From Betaaj Badshah – Hum woh pandit hain, joh shaadi bhi karte hain, aur shraadh bhi.

From Aan- Men at work – Aaj ke bad dubara koi aaisi harkat kin na, toh yeh haath kahne le layak toh kya, dhone ke layak bhi nahi rahega.

Apart from acting, Shatrughan Sinha also has a successful political career. He has been the member of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha tice. Shatrughan Sinha has also been the Union Cabinet Minister of Health and family welfare and Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Birthday wishes for Shatrughan Sinha from daughter Sonakshi Sinha

