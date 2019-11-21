IFFI 2019 Attendees Include Some Of The Most Popular Bollywood Celebs; See Photos Here

The International Film Festival of India took place on November 20, 2019, at Goa. The inaugural proceedings for the festival is swiftly followed by a screening of films from all over Asia. Several renowned and popular Bollywood celebrities were seen attending the festival. Here are a few pictures of actors and directors that were seen at IFFI 2019.

Bollywood stars and creators spotted at IFFI 2019

Read | Jonathan Rhys Meyers To Attend Opening Ceremony Of IFFI 2019 In Goa

IFFI 2019 was attended by some of the biggest names in the Indian Film Industry. From the massively popular south Indian actor Rajinikanth to the veteran superstar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, some of the most famous figures have made their entry into the festival being held in Goa. Here are some of the images taken by IFFA and the paparazzi that show some of the celebrities who attended IFFI on Wednesday, November 20.

Read | Rani Laxmibai: Bollywood Films Made On The Legendary Freedom Fighter

IFFI is the biggest film festival in all of Asia. Movies from all across the Asian continent are featured during the fest and Bollywood stars are not the only celebrities who attend the fest. The movies featured in the fest are meant to promote cultural diversity and spread awareness about the different filming styles that are used in different countries in Asia. This is the 50th International Film Festival of India that is being held.

Read | IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Rajinikanth As Both Win Big At The Milestone Event

Read | IFFI 2019 Pays Homage To 13 Film Legends Whose Films Will Stand The Test Of Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.