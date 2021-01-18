IFFI 2021: Biswajit Chatterjee Bags Personality Of The Year Award

In IFFI 2021, the veteran actor, producer, director, vocalist of Hindi and Bengali films, Biswajit Chatterjee won the IFFI's Indian Personality of the Year Award. The award was announced by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Goa. The official handle of PIB Goa shared the news on their Twitter account.

IFFI's Indian Personality of the Year Award

" Veteran Actor and Director Biswajit Chatterjee has been conferred Indian Personality of the Year Award ", announces Union Minister, @MIB_India, @PrakashJavdekar #IFFI51 Opening Ceremony pic.twitter.com/6ORbcXzAN6 — PIB in Goa (@PIB_Panaji) January 16, 2021

They also mentioned that the veteran actor will be taking home the award in March 2021. The award will be presented to him during National Film Awards. IFFI 2021 is a week-long festival that takes place in Goa. It focuses on providing platforms for filmmakers from across the world and helps them showcase their work. The event usually takes place in the month of November but due to COVID-19 pandemic was postponed to January 16- January 24.

Biswajit Chatterjee's movies

Biswajit worked predominately in both Hindi and Bengali cinema. He did films like Mayamrigo (1960) and Dui Bhai (1961) and then shifted to Bombay. He then did movies like Bees Saal Baad, Kohraa, Bin Badal Barsat, Majboor, Kaise Kahoon and Paisa Ya Pyaar. His movies also include Mere Sanam (1965), Shehnai, Aasra (1964), Night in London, Yeh Raat Phir Naa Aaygi (1966), April Fool (1964), Kismat (1968), Do Kaliyan (1968), Ishq Par Zor Nahin and Sharaarat (1972). He also worked with notable actors like Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Mala Sinha and Rajshree.

Apart from this, he also starred in Rekha's debut in 1969 Anjana Safar which was later retitled as Do Shikaari. He was also a singer and performed various concerts. In 1970, he released two Bengali hit songs Tomar Chokher Kajole and Jay Jay Din. He has also directed and produced his own film Kahte Hai Mujhko Raja which also featured Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, and Rekha.

Biswajit was also a part of the political party and also fought elections in New Delhi in 2014. He was married to Ratna Chatterjee and is father to two children. His son Prosenjit and elder daughter Pallavi Chatterjee are also into Bengali film industry. He remarried to Ira Chatterjee after the death of his former wife. Ira is a producer, director and owner of Dream Theatre.

