IFFI Goa: Registration For The Virtual Segment Of First Hybrid Event Begins

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that will be held in Goa this month from January 16 to January 24, has started registering film enthusiasts for the virtual segment of the festival. The registration link for the virtual segment of the first hybrid of the film festival was shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Twitter on January 4. The official tweet of PIB read, “Registration for the virtual segment of the first hybrid #IFFI is now open. Register here: http://virtual.iffigoa.org 51st. IFFI Goa being organized in a hybrid format and will comprise both virtual and physical segments.”

IFFI registrations begin

The annual international film festival will comprise of both physical and virtual segments this year. The nine-day film gala, which was previously scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20-28, got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had shared a post on Twitter and informed details about the films to be screened at the film festival. "Happy to announce the selection of 23 feature and 20 non-feature films in Indian Panorama of 51st IFFI. @MIB_India"

Javadekar said on Twitter. 20 non-feature and 23 feature films, including Saand Ki Aankh and Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore, will be screened as part of the Indian Panorama section at the IFFI. The film Saand Ki Aankh, helmed by Tushar Hiranandani that stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar as octogenarian shooters will be the opening movie for the Panorama section at the festival. The list of films to be showcased has been selected by a jury headed by filmmaker-writer John Mathew Matthan. Apart from Chhichhore, Sand Ki Aankh, the other films to b premier also include Bridge (Assamese), Avijatrik (Bengali), Pinki Elli?"(Kannada), Trance (Malayalam), and Prawaas (Marathi). The festival will also witness the world premiere of Mehrunisa, a film by Sandeep Kumar starring actor Farrukh Jaffar. The movie narrates the story of a woman’s lifelong dream

