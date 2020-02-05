IIFA 2020: BJP Take Dig At MP Government As Salman Khan, Jacqueline Announces Event

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards), known for hosting lavish events abroad, had ‘returned home’ for the milestone 20th edition last year. However, the event hosted in Mumbai in September will not be a one-off idea, as the 21st edition too will be held in India. Madhya Pradesh is gearing up to host the upcoming event, but it has also led to a controversy.

The 21st edition of #IIFA Weekend and Awards will be held from 27 - 29 March 2020 in #Indore, #MadhyaPradesh... The awards event will be hosted by #SalmanKhan and #RiteishDeshmukh along with performances by #KatrinaKaif and #JacquelineFernandez. pic.twitter.com/E4DsEVr1Ux — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2020

As IIFA 2020 was launched with fanfare by Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the Bharatiya Janata Party took a dig at the ruling party.

CM Nath during the press conference had claimed that the event will play a crucial role in tourism, investments and creation of jobs in the state. Salman too had stated that more films will be shot in the state as the CM has promised to give rebates for shooting.

The Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava, however, was not pleased. The BJP leader, as per reports, termed the event as ‘wasteful expenditure.’ He was quoted as saying that the Congress spoke about inheriting ‘empty coffers’ from the earlier BJP government but was hosting such an event with the taxpayers’ money.

The leader also claimed Rs 58 crore was being spent on the event.

Bhargava also took a jibe at CM Nath, by stating that he had not waived off farmer loans as promised and termed the claims of creation of jobs as ‘laughable.’ As per reports, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal too questioned the state’s priorities, stating that the event was not going to be beneficial to Madhya Pradesh.

The IIFA 2020 will begin in Bhopal on March 21 and the main three-day event will be held from March 27 to 29 in Indore.

