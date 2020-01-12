Madhya Pradesh Government To Honour Deepika Padukone At IIFA For 'Chhapaak'

After Madhya Pradesh made Chhapaak tax free in the state, the Kamal Nath-led govt has decided to honour actor Deepika Padukone during the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards). This comes as Bhopal will be hosting the IIFA awards for the first time since 2000. State's commercial hub Indore and Bhopal will be venues for the awards ceremony in March.

Chhapaak becomes political

The movie Chhapaak that strives to spread an important social message has now become a new centre for politics. The movie based on acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, started receiving flak after its lead actor Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus to show solidarity with protesting students on Tuesday. Many leaders have called out Deepika for standing in solidarity with the 'Left'. However, many have also supported her decision.

Union Minister condemns #BoycottChhapaak

After Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus on Tuesday, a trend started emerging over the microblogging website Twitter. It called for boycotting the movie Chhapaak. The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar dissed the boycott call over Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU. He said that "any artist, anyone can go anywhere and put forth his or her view, as this is a democracy".

JNUSU President unmoved by Deepika's visit

After Deepika visited the JNU campus, the president of JNUSU Aishe Gosh expressed her dismay over the actor's silence at the event. Gosh was unmoved and targeted the actor for not speaking at the meet. She said that the actor left without addressing the meet.

Aishe Gosh said, “When you are in a position you should speak up.”

Chhapaak tax-free in Chhattisgarh

Amid numerous controversies, Deepika Padukone's prestige project Chhapaak was declared 'tax-free', in Congress-led Chhattisgarh as well. CM Bhupesh Baghel announced the decision stating that one should watch the film along with family, to become 'self-aware'. The Congress leader also sent out a strong message stating that the film depicting heinous crimes such as acid attack on women results in increasing awareness about such issues amongst masses.

समाज में महिलाओं के ऊपर तेजाब से हमले करने जैसे जघन्य अपराध को दर्शाती एवं हमारे समाज को जागरूक करती हिंदी फिल्म "छपाक" को सरकार ने छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री करने का निर्णय लिया है।



आप सब भी सपरिवार जाएं, स्वयं जागरूक बनें और समाज को जागरूक करें। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) January 9, 2020

