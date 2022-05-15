IIFA 2022 Postponed Following UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Demise

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan breathed his last at the age of 73, on Friday, May 13 and several leaders across the globe offered their condolences.

In the wake of the recent incident, the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 (IIFA) has been postponed, ANI reported. The event was scheduled to take place from May 18 to May 22, in Abu Dhabi and will now be held in July 2022.

IIFA 2022 postponed

As per the ANI report, the IIFA 2022 has been postponed after the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and will now be held on July 14, 15 and 16 in Abu Dhabi. This came after the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced 40-day mourning across the country from May 13 onwards. IIFA's official Instagram account also sent condolences to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's family and wrote, "With the sad news of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE passing away we share our deepest condolences with his family and the people of UAE. May God have mercy on him and grant him eternal peace."

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on May 13, and the cause of his death is not known. He served as the President of the UAE since November 2004 and was honoured with flags at half-mast after his passing.

(Image: @iifa/Twitter/AP)