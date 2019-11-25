Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up On Being Bodyshamed: People Would Say, 'This Isn't Normal'

Bollywood stars often give the citizens of the country an aspirational feeling. Many people are lured to the world of the celebrities, looking at their looks and style, glamorous lifestyle, swanky cars, overseas holidays and popularity from across the globe. However, a fact that does not come to the fore sometimes, is that the celebrities too are human beings and they also have their own battles. For Ileana D’Cruz, her major fight was against her body image issues. The actor has been open about her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder, something she has battled since a very young age. The 33-year-old recently opened upon the troublesome phase, stating that the bullying she faced since she was a teenager has not ceased even today. She said that people have often commented on her body, and it used to affect her initially, but that’s not the case anymore. Ileana shared that she finds the critical statements ‘entertaining’ nowadays and she also likes to take a light-hearted view on it when people comment on her body.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Ileana D’Cruz opened upon being bodyshamed at various phases of her life. The actor said that she was ‘bullied’ from the age of 13-14, a phase she termed as ‘vulnerable and sensitive’ as that’s when a girl starts to talk to boys. She added that she was ‘harassed’ for her ‘body type’, and that she has heard it all from people. The Barfi! star said that people would tell her, ‘This isn't normal, why do you have a body like that?' The comments used to affect her a lot, Ileana revealed, adding it was because she would look at it from their perspective.

However, the comments don’t trouble her anymore because she is ‘happy’. In fact, the actor finds the comments ‘entertaining and funny.’ An example of this was when she read a comment, ‘'I don't like her arms', but she didn’t feel bad, and she responded that she also did not like them, but they weren’t ‘so bad.’ In the interview, Ileana also accepted that she is fine about putting on weight, but she gets annoyed over ‘warped pictures’ of hers, where she is made to look bigger than she is.

Professional front

On the professional front, Ileana D’Cruz recently featured in Pagalpanti. The movie has been directed by Anees Bazmee. The film, however, opened to mixed responses and did average business in the opening weekend.

