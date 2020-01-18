Ileana D'cruz Channels Her Inner Boss Lady With Stunning 3-piece Suit; See Pic

Ileana D’Cruz is an Indian actor who is widely known for her contributions to the Hindi and the South Indian film industry. The Bollywood actor is also touted to be one of the most fashionable actors in the industry right now. Recently, Ileana D’Cruz took to Instagram and shared pictures in which she was rocking a three-piece suit.

Often as it may seem, Ileana D’cruz treats fans with many monochrome pictures on her social media handle. It seems the actress is in love with monochrome looks rather than flaunting her colourful pictures on social media. But recently, the Pagalpanti actor for a change treated her fans with a colourful picture.

Also read | Ileana D'Cruz: Here Are The Pagalpanti Actor's Best Monochrome Pictures

Ileana D’Cruz can be seen rocking a beige three-piece outfit. The outfit comprises of a blouse, bell-bottom pants and a blazer, and all the elements of the gear are of the colour. She has paired the outfit with transparent heels. Ileana D’Cruz has coupled the stunning three-piece outfit with a few rings. To complement the look, she has opted for dewy makeup, and Ileana has also kept her hairstyle entirely natural for adding elegance to the custom made three-piece suit. Check out the picture.

Also read | Ileana D'Cruz Rocks The 3 Piece Suit With Aplomb; Fans Call The Look 'hot'

Ileana D’cruz’s bombshell outfit made fans go gaga over the picture. They commented on various messages on the post. While some said that they are ready to pay her bills anyways, some complimented her looks with heart and awe-struck emoticons.

Also read | Ileana D'Cruz Reveals She Got Her First Paycheque For A Photoshoot At The Age Of 5

More about Ileana D’cruz

Ileana D’Cruz made her first appearance on-screen with the 2006 film Devadasu. However, her first Bollywood movie was the 2012 film Barfi! Ileana D’Cruz’s notable works from Bollywood include Barfi!, Rustom, and Raid. Ileana D’cruz recently starred in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull which did not work wonders at the box office.

Also read | Ajay Devgn And Ileana D'Cruz Starrer Thriller-mystery 'Raid' To Get A Sequel?

Image courtesy: Ileana D'cruz Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.