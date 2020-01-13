Ileana D'Cruz Reveals She Got Her First Paycheque For A Photoshoot At The Age Of 5

Ileana D’Cruz has made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s critically acclaimed film Barfi alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film made Ileana an overnight star which created an easy track for her to pursue her acting career. Since she has been a prominent figure of the industry, she expressed only her hard work made it possible for her to be the star she currently is. The Barfi star stated that she got her first pay cheque for photoshoot of a calendar when she was five. She revealed all these things while having a conversation with a renowned entertainment portal. On the professional end, Ileana is going to be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull. Read more to know about Ileana’s upcoming film, The Big Bull.

Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz's upcoming movies

The Big Bull is the new movie starring Abhishek Bacchan, Ileana D'Cruz and Lekha Prajapati. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn. The shoot of the movie has begun and the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie to be released. The Big Bull is reportedly more or less based on the life of Harshad Mehta. He is an infamous stockbroker and was arrested for crimes related to finance. The movie is based on real events that occurred between the years 1990 and 2000. Along with Bachchan's film, Ileana's latest work includes Pagalpanti which was released on November 22, 2019.

