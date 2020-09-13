Usha Nadkarni’s Best Bollywood Movies That Her Fans Would Love To Watch

Usha Nadkarni is a very well-known and a celebrated Indian television actor, known for her work in Marathi and Hindi industry. She is best known for her role of Savita Deshmukh in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. Here are some of Usha Nadkarni’s best Bollywood movies that fans would love to watch.

Usha Nadkarni’s best Bollywood movies

Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

Vaastav: The Reality is an action crime drama, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The movie cast Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Behl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo, and Shivaji Satam as the lead characters. The movie is said to be loosely based on the life of Mumbai underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. Usha Nadkarni plays the character of Dedh Footiya’s mother in the movie.

Krishna Cottage (2004)

Krishna Cottage is a horror drama, directed by Santram Varma. The movie cast Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar, and Anita Hassanandani as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a group of college students who are forced to take shelter in “Krishna Cottage” for the night, not knowing that the cottage is haunted by an evil spirit. Usha Nadkarni plays the character of Disha’s mother in the movie.

One Two Three (2008)

One Two Three is a comedy-drama, written and directed by Ashwani Dhir. The movie cast Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Sameera Reddy, Neetu Chandra, Upen Patel, and Tanisha Mukerji as the lead characters. The movie is a remake of the 1992 American movie Blame It on the Bellboy . Its story revolves around three men with similar surnames staying in the same hotel. Usha Nadkarni plays the character of Kanta Narayan, who is Laxmi Narayan’s first mother in the movie.

Bhoothnath Returns (2014)

Bhoothnath Returns is a supernatural political comedy-drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie is the second installment to the Boothnath movie series, casting Amitabh Bachchan as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around Bhoothnath who is mocked in a 'Bhoothworld' for his inability to scare children before being sent back to earth in order to redeem himself. Usha Nadkarni plays the character of Bindia Pathak, Akhrot’s mother in the movie.

Rustom (2016)

Rustom is a crime thriller drama, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The movie cast Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Arjan Bajwa, and Esha Gupta as the lead characters. The movie is loosely based on the K. M. Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra court case and narrates the story of a Naval Officer whose wife has an extramarital affair with a businessman. Usha Nadkarni plays the character of Jamnabai, Cdr Pavri's maidservant.

