Bollywood Movies That Tried To Give A Modern-day Twist To The Mythological Villain 'Ravan'

Bollywood has been making movies with many different and unique concepts and genres. It has often so happened that many moviemakers in the Hindi cinema industry have tried to re-create Raavan, the mythological villain in their movie. Here are the Bollywood movies where the negative character has tried to portray a modern-day Raavan. Read further ahead.

Times Bollywood tried to re-create 'Raavan'

Suniel Shetty: Main Hoon Na (2004)

Main Hoon Na is a Hindi language action thriller romantic drama, written and directed by debutant director Farah Khan. The movie cast Suniel Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Major Ram Sharma, an army officer who becomes embroiled in the events to ensure the releasing of civilians captives on either side of the India–Pakistan border. Suneil Shetty plays the character of Raghavan Singh Dutta in the movie, who has often been referred to as the “Raavan” because of his evilness in the movie.

Sanjay Dutt: Rudraksh (2004)

Rudraksh is a Hindi language science fiction action movie, directed by Mani Shankar. The movie cast Sanjay Dutt, Bipasha Basu, Isha Koppikar, and Suniel Shetty as the lead characters. The plot of the movie has many references to Ramayana, one of the most famous and influential epics of India. Sanjay Dutt plays the character of Varun who is shown to have a resemblance with a Raavan of today’s time in the movie.

Abhishek Bachchan: Raavan (2010)

Raavan is the Hindi language epic action-adventure movie, co-written, co-produced, and directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie cast Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Govinda, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ravi Kishan, and Priyamani as the lead characters.

The movie follows the crux of the epic Ramayana, with a ruthless police officer on the chase to find a tribal leader and lawbreaker, who has kidnapped his wife. Abhishek Bachchan plays the character of Beera Mundra in the movie, trying to re-create a modern-day Raavan.

Arjun Rampal: Ra.One (2011)

Ra. One is a Hindi language superhero movie, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The movie cast Arjun Rampal, Shah Rukh Khan, Armaan Verma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahana Goswami, and Tom Wu as the lead characters. The movie follows a negative character with evil powers who comes to life from inside a video game. Arjun Rampal plays the character of Ra. One in the movie, while giving a twist to the concept of the evil Raavan.

Saif Ali Khan: upcoming Adipurush

Adipurush is Om Raut’s upcoming directorial. The three-part periodic drama is said to be based on the epic Ramayan. While Prabhas will play Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan has been cast to play the character of Lankesh which is inspired by the character Raavan. There has been no official announcement so far on who will play the female lead in the movie.

