Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up About Gaining Weight Due To Pregnancy: I Don't Feel Great

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy back in April 2023. Since then, the actress has been embracing her maternity days. Recently, the actress conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram handle wherein she answered several questions about her pregnancy journey.

3 things you need to know

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy on April 18.

The actress talked about being a part of Barfi 2 in her AMA session.

Ileana will be seen in the film titled Unfair and Lovely.

Ileana D'Cruz talks about gaining weight during pregnancy

A fan asked Ileana whether she is worried about gaining weight during her pregnancy. Responding to the question, the Barfi actress said that this query would have triggered her at first and this is because several people comment on gaining weight while having a baby. She wrote, "It doesn't help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you in every time so it's consistently on your mind. Let me just say I've loved how my body has changed these past few months."

She further added that this has been a miraculous journey for her. However, there were days when she did not feel great, but the people around her have always shown support and love for her. "So weight does not matter," wrote the actress. She concluded by saying that one should do what they feel like and should stay healthy.

Ileana opens up about Barfi 2

Talking about her work front, a fan asked her about Barfi 2. Responding to the question, the actress wrote, that she never thought about that but Barfi was a special movie to her. She further wrote, "And what makes it that much more special is that there is just one Barfi." However, she would love on such a project if the opportunity comes her way. The actress is yet to reveal the identity of her partner.