Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up About Her Partner Supporting Her During Pregnancy

Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz has shared a long post opening up about her maternity journey. The actress, who announced her pregnancy in April, also spoke about her "lovely man". In the long note, she called what appears to be her boyfriend her "rock" and added that he held her when she was feeling quite low and wiped her tears.

Ileana D'Cruz also revealed how her mystery man makes her feel during her pregnancy days and said that he "cracks goofy jokes" and offers hugs when she needs the most. Alongside the note, she also shared a blur monochrome picture. In the image, it seems the Barji actress is posing with her boyfriend. Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy in April with a set of two pictures. However, she didn't reveal the father of her child, leaving the netizens curious.

(Ileana D'Cruz shared this picture with her partner | Image: IleanaD'Cruz/Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz opens up on her maternity journey

In a long note, Ileana said that being pregnant is "beautiful" and a "blessing". The actress also said that she is fortunate to experience and be on this (maternity) journey. Ileana also revealed that most days she feels overwhelmed staring at her bump, and there are some days when she is inexplicably hard.

What kind of mother will I be: Ileana D'Cruz

(Ileana D'Cruz showing off her baby bump in the photo | Image: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

In the note, the actress also revealed that often she questions herself about what kind of a mother she is going to be if she is not strong enough. The actress often has mixed feelings, such as being overwhelmed, hopeless, guilty, and emotional. However, the voice in her head often calms her down, saying she should be "strong, thankful, and not cry over something so trivial."

"And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough," wrote Ileana D'Cruz.

Meanwhile, the actress recently had gone on a babymoon with a mystery man. In one of her pictures, she shared a photo in which her hand rests on her boyfriend's. She captioned it as "My idea of romance clearly can't let him eat in peace."