Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up About The Joys, Challenges Of Pregnancy

Ileana D'Cruz is embracing her maternity days with joy and happiness. On Friday, the actress held an Ask Session on her Instagram handle, urging her fans to be kind while posting their questions. From pregnancy cravings to her journey, she candidly answered various inquiries from her fans.

3 things you need to know

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy in April this year.

Recently, she shared a blurred picture alongside a mystery man.

Her upcoming film is Unfair & Lovely.

Ileana D'Cruz condenses her pregnancy journey into one word

During the ask session, a fan inquired, "How has your pregnancy journey been so far?" In response, the actress expressed that the journey has been humbling. She wrote, "Honestly, there's so much to say about this journey, but if I had to sum it up in one word, it would be humbling."

This isn't the first time the actress has opened up about her pregnancy journey. A few days ago, she shared a heartfelt post, expressing gratitude for her partner's unwavering support throughout this phase. In her post, she expressed her fortune in experiencing and embarking on this journey. Describing her partner as her rock, she mentioned how he stood by her during times when she felt low.

The emotional moment of hearing her baby's heartbeat

Ileana D'Cruz also shared her emotions and initial reaction upon hearing her baby's heartbeat for the first time. She described it as the most beautiful moment she had ever experienced. She expressed tears, happiness, relief, and immense joy upon hearing the tiny seed's heartbeat, knowing it would soon grow into a full-fledged baby.

The actress has been treating her fans to glimpses from her pregnancy diaries through pictures. On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in the film The Big Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan.