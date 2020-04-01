Ileana D'Cruz Pens A Heartfelt Post For Her Late Uncle, Calls Him 'her Second Father'

Ileana D'Cruz on Tuesday penned a heartwarming post for her late uncle and shared a video of him feeding a baby squirrel. The actor wrote that she hasn't been able to come to terms with the fact that he's gone.
Describing him as 'wonderful, beautiful and gentlest man', Ileana wished she had more time to spend with him. Calling him his 'second father', the Rustom actor revealed that he was a 'cat whisperer' and nurtured, cared multitude of cats with love. Concluding the post, Ileana wrote, "Still hoping I'll wake up tomorrow and this'll just be a bad dream...hoping I could talk to you one more time. I wish I had more time."
I wish I had more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really... my heart still can’t come to terms with the fact that you’re gone. You were the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man I knew....it’s so painful to even write these words down because some part of me still can’t believe it...all I wish I could tell you is that you were loved so so much...I wish I could have had more time with you...we all wish we had more time... I don’t know if I believe in heaven but if it exists then I know you’re there...with your multitude of cats...”cat whisperer” I called you..there wasn’t a single cat I picked off the street that you didn’t nurture and love with all your heart..and by god they loved you right back...I could just go on and on about the amazing things you did not just for me but for us all...you weren’t just my favourite uncle, my Tiru... you were my second papa ♥️ And I miss you so goddamn much... Still hoping I’ll wake up tomorrow and this’ll just be a bad dream...hoping I could talk to you one more time 💔 I wish I had more time ♥️♥️♥️
