Ileana D'Cruz Pens A Heartfelt Post For Her Late Uncle, Calls Him 'her Second Father'

Ileana D'Cruz on Tuesday penned a heartwarming post for her late uncle and shared a video of him feeding a baby squirrel. The actor wrote that she hasn't been able to come to terms with the fact that he's gone.

Describing him as 'wonderful, beautiful and gentlest man', Ileana wished she had more time to spend with him. Calling him his 'second father', the Rustom actor revealed that he was a 'cat whisperer' and nurtured, cared multitude of cats with love. Concluding the post, Ileana wrote, "Still hoping I'll wake up tomorrow and this'll just be a bad dream...hoping I could talk to you one more time. I wish I had more time."

Read the actor's post here:

