Ileana D'Cruz Recalls Working With 'Barfi' Stars Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir As Film Turns 10

Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Priyanka Chopra collaborated for the 2012 romantic comedy-drama Barfi, which revolved around the special bond between a deaf-mute young boy Murphy and Jhilmil Chatterjee. Despite being experimental in nature, the movie was loved by audiences and critics alike and was also selected as India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination at the 85th Academy Awards.

On Barfi's 10th anniversary, Ileana D'Cruz recalled working with Ranbir and Priyanka, while also mentioning that it was the one film she 'genuinely gave her heart' to.

Ileana D'Cruz recalls working with Ranbir-Priyanka Chopra as Barfi turns 10

In a conversation with Indian Express, Ileana mentioned she was lucky as director Anurag Basu cast her in a pivotal role. "Barfi had so much soul in it, that it was really hard to turn it down. It was a film I knew somewhere that I would never get again," she said.

She also revealed the most heartbreaking scene for her in the film, when her character Shruti and Barfi are drenched in rain and she breaks down after rejecting Barfi's proposal. “It pulls at your heartstrings and makes you cry,” she added.

Talking about her first meeting with Ranbir, she said, "He was so unassuming, really sweet and incredibly friendly and on the other hand I was shy and nervous and I did not know what to expect. I thought this guy is a superstar and he is really cool and I instantly knew that it would be easy working with him." She also described Priyanka as someone "really sweet and unbelievably chill and lovely."

Directed by Anurag Basu, Barfi was set in the 1970s. It depicts the story of Murphy 'Barfi' Johnson a deaf-mute boy from Darjeeling played by Ranbir and his relationships with two women, Shruti played by Ileana and Jhilmil played by Priyanka.

