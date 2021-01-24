Ileana D'Cruz Reveals What Quality She Finds "sexiest" In A Man For Dating

Ileana D’Cruz has often been in the news for her quirky and goofy statements. Here is all about the time when Ileana D’Cruz revealed the one quality she finds “sexiest” in a man while dating him. Read further ahead to know more about Ileana D’Cruz’s videos revealing her secrets and more.

Quality Ileana D’Cruz finds “sexiest” in a man

Ileana D’Cruz is often spotted attending talk shows as a part of her profession. Many times the actor reveals some not-commonly-known things about herself as she gets candid with the hosts of the show. While Ileana D’Cruz made an appearance on The Love.Laugh.Live Show that airs on Romedy Now, she opened up about the one quality she finds the “sexiest” in the man she is dating.

The host of the show, Shibani Dandekar played a game called “OK Cupid” with Ileana D’Cruz where she made the artist answer many fun questions about the type of person Ileana would want as a life-partner. Shibani Dandekar asked Ileana D’Cruz about which of the four following qualities does the actor finds the “sexiest” in a man that she would want to date or would be dating. The options given by Shibani Dandekar were: “someone who is good with languages, someone who is logical and mathematical, someone who is physically skilled or someone who is musically skilled”. After thinking for a couple of seconds, Ileana D’Cruz revealed on the show that she has “a thing for men with words” and for “men who can speak well”. She admitted to the fact that she thinks it is “extremely sexy”. Ileana D’Cruz further added that she would also want her partner to be “musically inclined”.

Ileana D’Cruz’s videos revealing her secrets

Upcoming of Ileana D’Cruz’s movies is the crime thriller drama, Big Bull. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and casts Ileana D’Cruz, Abhishek Bachchan, and Durgesh Kumar as the lead characters. The plots of Ileana D’Cruz’s movies are often found to be very engaging as some of them are even based on true events that have taken place in real life. The Big Bull also revolves around a true stock market fraud that took place between the 1980s and 1990s. Even though the movie was initially going to have a theatrical release, it is now going to premiere on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar due to the global pandemic.

Promo Image Source: kadamajay Instagram

