When Ileana D'Cruz Revealed If She Could Ever Date Someone Who's Messy

Ileana D’Cruz is one actor who always manages to keep her love life away from the limelight. However, in one of her previous interview the Barfi! star candidly spoke about love and relationships. During the interaction, Ileana shared her views about dating a messy guy and while doing so she also detailed her real-life dating experience. Although, Ileana is an 'OCD freak' but for her 'connection' matters too.

Previously, while making an appearance in the talk show, The Love.Laugh.Live, Ileana played the game namely, ‘OkCupid’.The host of the show asked the actor a number of questions based on love and relationships; the actor either had to select between the given options or candidly tackle all the questions with truth. While playing the game, the actor was asked if she would ever date a person who is messy.

Ileana D’Cruz seemed to be tempted with the question and immediately replied that she is an ‘OCD freak'. The actor also went to unveil that she has dated a messy person in the past. For the Phata Poster Nikla Hero actor, it depends on the ‘connection’.

I am bit of an OCD freak and I have dated someone who is really messy. But then he gave me the levy of cleaning up his stuff because it would drive me crazy. So yeah, it depends if the connection is there it’s there. I mean sometimes it just doesn’t make any sense.

On the professional front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen alongside John Abraham in Anees Bazmee directed multi-starrer Pagalpanti. She will next star alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the upcoming biographical crime flick The Big Bull. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, this film is bankrolled by Singham actor Ajay Devgn. The premise of the film will chronicle the life of stockbroker Harsha Mehta.

The Big Bull will outline events involving his financial crimes over a period of 10 years. Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Bull Bill will not release theatrically. Instead, the makers have decided to stream the film worldwide through OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from this, Ileana with also share the screen space with Randeep Hooda in Balwinder Singh’s Unfair & Lovely.

