When Ileana D'Cruz Described Her First Home That She Moved Into And Her Overall Experience

Ileana D'Cruz has been a part of a variety of Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi movies in her entire career and also won several awards and accolades for her amazing performances. In one of her interviews, she was asked about the time she purchased her own house and how was her experience living there.

"I always wanted a sea-facing home," said Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz became a part of The Love.Laugh.Live Show hosted by Shibani Dandekar and had a casual talk about her experience of having her first home. In the interview, when Ileana D'Cruz was asked about how she got her first home, she stated that when she had to move in the first place, it was because her place was getting renovated so she rented a place for her. She added how excited she was to move into that place and mentioned how she herself set up her own home and made her first-ever meal.

The actor further stated that during that time when she used to go to sleep, she used to check the doors 20 times whether they were locked or not. She then gave a reason for doing so that earlier she used to live with her big family including her parents, siblings as well as uncle, and never had to bother about locking the doors as somebody or the other used to do it. She even mentioned how she felt it was a huge responsibility and strange at the same point as she stated how once she was so scared that she kept a knife under her pillow while sleeping. The actor added how she lived at this place only for about two months and then finally moved to a new place where she has now been living for the past 6 years.

She was also asked that if she was given a choice, where would she change her next address to and what positive change would she expect from this change. She then stated that she always wanted a sea-facing home as she grew up at a sea-facing house and added how she had always been attached to the sea. She even added how she falls asleep by listening to the sound of the sea waves as she found it relaxing.

As the actor is now being seen in multiple movies in both Hindi and regional Indian cinema, Ileana D'Cruz' movies are gaining fame along with her stunning performances. Read below to know the names of some of the finest movies of her career.

Ileana D'Cruz’ movies

As she is one of the popular artists in both Hindi and regional Indian cinema, some of the famous Ileana D'Cruz’ movies include Saleem, Main Tera Hero, Barfi!, Rustom, Raid, Devadasu, Pokiri, Jalsa, Nanban and many others.

