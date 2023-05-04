Ileana D'Cruz Shares Glimpse Of Baby Bump For The First Time After Announcing Pregnancy

Ileana D'Cruz recently took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of her baby bump for the first time after announcing her pregnancy. She shared a video, wherein she was seen flaunting her little baby bump. In the monochromatic clip, she was seen sipping a beverage from her cup while relaxing on the bed.

Ileana was seen wearing a knee-length dress, while the camera slowly panned and captured her dog resting near her feet. Sharing the video, the actress wrote "Life Lately," followed by an eye-shaped amulet and a heart emoji. The actress enjoyed her cozy day at home as her pet kept her company. Check the photo below:

Ileana announcing her pregnancy

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy almost two weeks ago and took the Internet by storm. The Rustom actress shared an adorable picture of an onesie, along with a picture of herself wearing a customised pendant that read Mama. While fans were curious about the father's identity, the Barfi actress decided to keep a low profile and the details under the wraps. It was now that she shared a video of her growing belly.

The Baadshaho actress captioned her picture, "Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling." Meanwhile, several celebrities including Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta, Athiya Shetty, Nargis Fakhri and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others dropped a red hearts and congratulatory messages. After people questioned Ileana about the father's identity, a user wrote, "The rights of reproductive autonomy, dignity and privacy under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution gives an unmarried woman the right of choice as to whether or not to bear a child on a similar footing as that of a married woman. Congratulations. Check the post below:

Several years ago, it was rumoured that Ileana was dating photographer Andrew Kneebone. However, as per reports, they parted ways in 2019. Since then, she has been linked to Sebastian Laurent, Katrina Kaif's brother.