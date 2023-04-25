Ileana D'Cruz Shares Perks Of Being Pregnant; Relishes Homemade Cake

Ileana D'Cruz, who recently shared her pregnancy news on Instagram, shared the perks of being pregnant. The actor, on April 25, shared photos of the cake on her Instagram Stories. She captioned it, "Preggy perks." She also informed her fans that her sister had made it for her.

Her caption read, "Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever. Sharing another photo of the homemade cake, Illeana wrote, 'Come to mama.' Check out the screenshots of her Instagram stories below.

Ileana D'Cruz announces pregnancy

Ileana D'Cruz surprised her fans a couple of days ago, when she announced her pregnancy. The actor, on April 18, shared a couple of photos on her Instagram handle. Her caption read, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." The actor shared a photo of a onesie with 'And so the adventure begins' written on it. The second photo features a pendant with 'mama' written on it. Check out her Instagram post below:

Ileana leaves fans confused

After Ileana announced pregnancy, many including her mother congratulated the actor and expressed their excitement over the happy news. Meanwhile, a set of people wanted to know the actor's partner's name. Ileana was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Andrew Kneebone, however, the couple never confirmed or denied the news of their relationship. Ileana D'Cruz was seen in the films like Rustom, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Mai Tera Hero, Pagalpanti among others.

