Ileana D'Cruz Shares Photo From Third Trimester Of Her Pregnancy, Talks About Fatigue

Ileana D'Cruz is currently in the third-trimester of her pregnancy. She shared the news with her fans back in April. Since then, the actress has been keeping her audience updated with her pregnant life.

Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy on April 18.

She still hasn’t revealed the father of her child.

The actress often puts up pictures with a mysterious man without revealing his identity.

Ileana D'Cruz gives pregnancy update

Ileana took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and shared a picture of herself. The Barfi star exuded natural glow in make-up free selfie. In the caption, she talked about the difficulties of the third-trimester of pregnancy. Ileana wrote, "K they weren't kidding about that third trimester fatigue."

Ileana D'Cruz on pregnancy weight gain

Earlier in the week, Ileana hosted an AMA session on social media, where she answered various questions regarding her professional and personal life. When asked if she is worried about weight gain, the actress replied, "It doesn't help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you in every time so it's consistently on your mind. Let me just say I've loved how my body has changed these past few months."

She further added that this has been a miraculous journey for her. However, there were days when she did not feel great, but the people around her have always shown support and love for her. "So weight does not matter," wrote the actress. She concluded by saying that one should do what they feel like and should stay healthy. On the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Next, she will be a part of Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.